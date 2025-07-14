Fans flock to Truist Park for 2025 MLB Draft

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Sunday night, Major League Baseball took over the Coca-Cola Roxy across from Truist Park for the 2025 MLB Draft, as future stars were selected.

As each pick came in, excitement grew in The Battery, where a draft watch party was held for fans on the plaza.

A handful of fans were allowed to attend the draft in person, and many, like Brock Slocumb, showed up hours in advance.

“We were like, ‘Let’s get in line about two hours early’ because it’s all general admission, so it’s first come, first served,” Slocumb told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Just in front of Slocumb in line was Michael Jagger and his family.

“We’ve been here since 2:30. We just wanted to make sure we were the first in line so that maybe we could get a better seat,” said Jagger.

For fans who weren’t able to snag those coveted seats, some, like Davis and Drew Javaley, camped outside the Roxy hoping to spot a few familiar faces.

“People we’ve grown up watching, so it’s cool to finally see them in person,” said Davis.

The night brought fans together for a moment that many don’t often get to experience so intimately.

On Monday, the Home Run Derby gets underway at 8 p.m., with gates set to open at 5 p.m.

