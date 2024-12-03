Family’s dog shot, killed after running at Cobb County police officers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are sharing details on an incident where one of their officers shot and killed a family’s dog on Monday night.

Officers say they were called to Macland Road near Corner Road just before 8:45 p.m. after someone heard someone else shouting, “Help me.”

While investigating, officers determined the incident happened at a home on Macland Road, so they went to the home to speak with the owners.

That’s when officers say the family’s dogs started trying to get out of the house.

The owners tried restraining the dogs, but one of them ran toward the officers.

Police say one of the officers thought the dog’s actions were “potentially threatening” and shot the dog to protect himself. The dog died from the gunshot.

“We understand the impact this incident may have and the emotions surrounding cases like this. As with all incidents of this type, an internal review will be conducted,” the police department said in a statement.

The officer involved has not been identified.

