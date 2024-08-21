Cobb County

Family remembers slain Paulding deputy murdered days before his birthday

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV Cobb County Bureau Chief
Deputy Brandon Cunningham

Deputy Brandon Cunningham (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

MARIETTA, Ga. — The family of a Paulding County deputy who was killed in an ambush is remembering their loved one.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with Deputy Brandon Cunningham’s brother and sister-in-law on Wednesday.

They said he was just days away from turning 31 years old next week.

“He was always a wonderful son, brother and most of all he was a great father. Brandon always put his siblings first, whether it was cooking for us while my mom was working late shifts,” his brother Kevin Cunningham said.

Brandon Cunningham leaves behind two children and a fiancée.

The family says they’re grateful for the outpouring of support from the community outside their Marietta restaurant, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

‘I tried to get to him:’ Fiancée shares cherished memories of slain Paulding County deputy

