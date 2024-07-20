Family of missing Smyrna teen offering $10,000 reward for information on his location

SMYRNA, Ga. — The family of a missing Cobb County teen are offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Shayne Lash, 15, was last seen during the afternoon on Thursday, July 18.

He was last seen riding a black bicycle with large tires around the Smyrna Market Village area and was wearing pajama bottoms and a black t-shirt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He might be wearing a black hoodie.

His family describes him as Asian/white with brown hair, brown eyes, light skin, and he has acne.

He has no scars or tattoos.

He has a birthmark on his stomach.

He stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

Police said he left his wallet, cell phone, and AirPods at home.

If you know where he is, please call Smyrna police at 770-434-6666 or call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Animal services zeroing in on Cobb County animal abuse suspect

©2024 Cox Media Group