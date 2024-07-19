2 Georgians sickened in deadly, multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat

ATLANTA, Ga. — Two people in Georgia have gotten sick from eating deli meats that are infected with listeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 30 people nationwide have been infected with Listeria monocytogenes across 12 states. Of those, 28 have been hospitalized and two have died. The deaths occurred in Illinois and New Jersey.

It’s unclear where the two people in Georgia were sickened.

Eighty-nine people who got sick reported eating meat sliced at deli counters. Listeria can cause severe illness that includes headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Symptoms of severe illness usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day.

Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are at a higher risk of infection should avoid eating meats sliced at deli counters.

