Woman was high on laughing gas when she nearly crashed into deputy’s car, sheriff’s office says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman is facing a DUI charge after she nearly crashed into a Haralson County deputy’s patrol car.

Just before 8 a.m., a deputy saw a truck cross the center lane and nearly hit him head-on, so he turned around and pulled over the car.

The driver, later identified as Allison Sanders, was slurring her words and fumbling with her documents. She refused to let him search her car, so he called for a K9 unit.

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The K9 alerted to drugs in the car, so they searched and found a bottle of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or whippets.

The deputy asked Sanders if she had taken the nitrous oxide before driving and she said she did.

Sanders was arrested and charged with DUI-inhalants, two counts of failure to maintain lane and driving on suspended registration.

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