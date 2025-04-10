Family Justice Center offers resources for Cobb County victims

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Inside the Red Bud Blossom Family Justice Center in Cobb County, there’s a colorful mural.

Each color in the mural has a meaning behind it for families who have experienced trauma.

The mural is meant to inspire a sense of hope.

“All of these different colors are actually inspired by all the different types of abuse,” artist Leah Kellaway told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Kellaway knows how distant hope may seem when tragedy hits so close.

“My father was actually murdered in a home invasion,” she said.

The Cobb County Family Justice Center has a new look, a new name, and more resources for victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s an example of the kind of work Sonya Allen has been doing as the newly elected District Attorney of Cobb County.

“Using the name justice to me in the name is exactly what our mission is for the victims and survivors that come through this facility,” Allen said.

Quilts on the walls represent the colors of the mission and purpose of the center.

“It lets them know that people in the community care, that we care,” she said. “We’re dividing out the cases from sexual assault to DV so we will have two units there.”

Through new initiatives, the one-stop shop for resources will teach victims how to regain their confidence and more.

Allen and her team unveiled the mural, the center’s new name, and the mission for victims on Wednesday morning.

Some of the services that the center provides can help victims get away from their abusers, start a new life, get updates on court proceedings, and more.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group