Ex-city employee threatens Subway workers over extra cheese, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. - A former city employee is accused of pretending to be a police officer and threatening to shoot two Subway restaurant employees all over a lunch order.
Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrants for Eric McMillian, who police said got upset over when employees charged him for extra cheese on his sub.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose learned that McMillian has now been fired by the city.
Developing: Police say a now former @cityofkennesaw employee pretended to be an officer & threatened to shoot @SUBWAY employees for charging the extra cheese on his sandwich. The mayor’s response on the arrest & the decision to fire the city employee, Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HEV3cHBBkA— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 26, 2018
