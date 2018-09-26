  • Ex-city employee threatens Subway workers over extra cheese, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    KENNESAW, Ga. - A former city employee is accused of pretending to be a police officer and threatening to shoot two Subway restaurant employees all over a lunch order. 

    Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrants for Eric McMillian, who police said got upset over when employees charged him for extra cheese on his sub. 

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose learned that McMillian has now been fired by the city.

