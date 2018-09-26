0 JOB ALERT! Amazon hiring 1,200 for new Georgia location

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Amazon is hosting a hiring event in our area to fill more than 1,000 positions at the new Georgia location.

According to officials with Amazon, the company is hiring 1,200 part-time positions at their new sortation center in Jefferson.

To fill the positions, Amazon has planned several hiring events starting Monday.

During these events, candidates can get help with completing their application and scheduling a follow-up appointment.

The company says there will be “on-the-spot job offers” to applicants who meet the qualifications.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Candidates must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma -- or equivalent -- to be considered.

All interested candidates should apply online to indicate a shift preference and to set up an appointment at the hiring event.

Walk-ins are also welcome at the hiring events.

Below is the schedule of hiring events:

Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hiring events will take place at the Jefferson Civic Center on Kissam Street.

BENEFITS

Associates scheduled to work 20 to 29 hours per week receive health care benefits after 90 days, holiday pay, employee discounts and more.

Amazon says it also offers flexible work schedules for associates who are in school.

CLICK HERE for more information about jobs with Amazon.

