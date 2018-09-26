Missing 4-year-old left with man at Walmart while mother ran errands, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a 4-year-old girl they said was last seen at Walmart on Old National Highway.
City of South Fulton police said they are searching for Obrielle Curry.
Police said she was left by her mother with Moses Allen at Walmart while her mother went to run errands.
When her mother returned, Allen and the child were gone.
Curry is described as 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 70 pounds and has dark skin.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with bold letters, black shorts and black shoes.
Allen is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 205 pounds, and has light skin. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact City of South Fulton police at 470-809-7300.
