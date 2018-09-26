Here comes Honey Boo Boo — out on the dance floor.
Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, will be part of this season’s “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” which premieres 8 p.m. Oct. 7 on WSB-TV Channel 2, the local ABC affiliate.
Alana first got our attention as a feisty pageant contestant on TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras” with phrases like, “You better redneckognize.”
It wasn’t long before she and her Georgia family had their own reality show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” which aired between 2012 and 2014 on TLC. She can now be seen on her mom’s show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”
Originally from McIntyre, the family moved to Atlanta a few years back.
For her battle to win the mirror ball, Alana will be paired with professional junior dancer Tristan Ianiero and mentored by Artem Chigvintsev.
Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, who were on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars,” will host the juniors version, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, longtime DWTS pro and two-time mirror ball champ Val Chmerkovskiy and “La La Land” choreographer Mandy Moore as judges, People reports.
“I’ve never even watched the show before to be honest,” Alana told People. “I wanted to do it because, when they asked me, I thought this is something that I’ve never done and it’d be super fun and a great experience. So I figured, let’s do it!”
Among Alana’s competition are Miles Brown, 13, who plays Jack on ABC’s “black-ish”; Scottie Pippen’s 9-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen; Tripp Palin Johnston, 9, son of Bristol Palin; Stevie Wonder’s son, Mandla Morris, 13 and 10-year-old Hudson West, who is best known for his role as Jake Spencer on “General Hospital.”
