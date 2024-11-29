Driver’s blood alcohol ‘double legal limit’ leads to single vehicle accident, Austell police say

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Austell Police Department say they investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on Monday.

According to police, on Nov. 25, they responded to the report of a single vehicle accident in the area of Pontiac Circle and Maxham Road.

Initial reports from a caller said that a vehicle lost control and left the roadway and that the driver was walking away from the scene.

Police on scene moments later and were able to find the driver still on location and began their investigation.

Officials learned that the driver was traveling westbound on Maxham Road and lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and striking the guardrail.

As the investigation continued, officers learned the driver was under the influence of alcohol after being given a breath test.

The test showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was .151, which is almost double the legal limit.

However, the driver walked away uninjured and no other motorists were injured. The driver was taken to the hospital and then booked inside the Cobb County Jail, facing several charges, including DUI.

