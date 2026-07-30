Driverless shuttle program to hit road in metro Atlanta county after commission approval

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners officially voted to bring driverless shuttles to the Cumberland area of the county.

The new, automated shuttles will operate near the Battery and Truist Park for a three-year test pilot.

According to the commission agenda from the Tuesday meeting, the program is part of what officials said was the Autonomous Vehicle Circulator Pilot Project.

That initiative “will introduce autonomous vehicle technology to replace the current method of transit operation in the Cumberland area of Cobb County.”

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Currently, that part of Cobb County is among the locations served by CobbLinc, the public transport system.

As part of the process to get the AV program up and running, the Cobb County Commission approved acceptance of a $6.6 million grant.

The Cumberland Community Improvement District will provide $1.1 million under the terms of a framework agreement for the program, to assist in funding.

The program cannot exceed a $7.7 million cost, according to the commission documents.

The county itself will not contribute funds to the program, with all involved budgeting to come from federal grants, CCID funding or other non-County sources.

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