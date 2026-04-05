Driver pulled over for speeding now facing distribution charges

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A traffic stop in Powder Spring quickly escalated into a drug arrest after officers say they discovered marijuana, cash and distribution material inside a vehicle.

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Powder Springs police say an officer clocked a driver going 76 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on CH James Parkway near Sweetwater Avenue.

The department said the officer approached the car and reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. That led to a search.

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Police say they found four large bags of marijuana, additional containers of marijuana, a scale, packaging materials, 15 THC vape pens, and $3,107 in cash.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Authorities said the driver is facing multiple charges, including speeding, possession and intent to distribute.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

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