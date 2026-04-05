Car launches over tracks, slams into Georgia church during chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase in a small Georgia town ended in a crash, right into a church.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Washington County deputies said the crash stemmed from a chase in Tennille.

Authorities said the incident began when a deputy attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 15. The driver initially pulled over into a Dollar General parking lot but then sped off, re-entering Highway 15 and heading northbound.

During the chase, deputies say the incident escalated quickly. The driver, identified as Kentavian Washington, 32, of Tennille, lost control after going airborne over railroad tracks along Highway 15.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies say the car then barreled across the front lawn of Tennille Baptist Church before crashing directly into the building, causing significant damage.

Washington was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, and felony fleeing and attempting to elude, along with additional charges.

The Georgia State Patrol has been called in to handle the crash investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group