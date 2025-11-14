Driver arrested after doing burnouts in Cobb park, taking police on chase

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a driver accused of doing burnouts at a Cobb County park, whose parking lot is still covered in tire marks.

Michael Chavez, 18, was arrested after neighbors complained about reckless driving at Hurt Road Park.

County officials told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they teamed up with police after she alerted them to the issue during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

“It’s also about the safety of the people that are doing it. It’s dangerous,” said a homeowner who provided videos of the incidents.

That homeowner said he’s seen them out in the morning or as late as 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“It could last between 15 minutes to 30 minutes; sometimes it could last longer,” he said.

Police say they increased patrols in the area and spotted Chavez in a Ford Mustang just before midnight.

Officers reported that Chavez led them on a dangerous high-speed chase from the park to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, weaving in and out of traffic, running red lights and turning off his headlights to evade capture.

Chavez eventually stopped at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, got out of the car and jumped a fence before being apprehended by police.

He is facing charges for the incident, including a felony charge of fleeing from police.

Neighbors hope the arrest will deter others from engaging in similar reckless behavior at the park.

