Stunt drivers at park disturb neighbors, leave tire marks

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents near Hurt Road Park in Cobb County are frustrated by ongoing street racing that disrupts their sleep and damages the park’s parking lot.

A homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, has installed soundproof windows and security cameras to cope with the noise from stunt drivers.

“Sometimes the police do come, but it’s not always consistent. Sometimes we’ll call, and they’ll send no one. It seems to be low on the priority list for them,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner provided nearly 20 security camera videos showing the constant noise from stunt drivers, which occurs at various times, including late at night and early in the morning.

The park’s parking lot is visibly damaged, covered in tire marks from the racers.

The homeowner, who works a 9-to-5 job, said the noise can last from 15 to 30 minutes, sometimes longer, especially if it rains.

“It’s also about the safety of the people that are doing it. It’s dangerous,” the homeowner said.

The public information officer for Cobb county police told Newell he isn’t aware of the problem. He has contacted the officers that patrol the area to look into this further.

County officials told Newell they are not immediately aware of this issue. They are checking with the parks manager.

The county installed speed hops at Wallace Park in Mableton to prevent similar problems.

