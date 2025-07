Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte’s home burglarized while he played MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A home belonging to Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte was broken into while he was playing in the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday night, police said.

Scottsdale, Arizona, police confirmed that the department is investigating a “high-dollar residential burglary."

Numerous personal items and jewelry were stolen. No one was at home when the burglary occurred.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the home is “reportedly” owned by Marte, 31. Maricopa County Assessor’s Office records show Marte owns a home on the block near the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Marte hit a two-run double in the first inning of the NL’s win, which was secured after a home run contest at the end of the game, after the score was tied after nine innings.

RELATED STORIES:

The burglary is the latest in a series of thefts from the homes of high-profile athletes across the country this year. Players have been targeted because of the high-end products believed to be in their homes and sometimes the thefts occur when they are away with their teams for road games.

The FBI has warned sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes. The NFL and NBA have issued security alerts to athletes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group