Thousands pack The Battery as fans get ready for MLB All-Star game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — While thousands pack The Battery, enjoying all the festivities before the MLB All-Star Game, Cobb County DOT crews and police are monitoring the traffic, making sure everything runs smoothly.

With five parking decks to choose from and more beyond the battery, getting to each All-Star Game event hasn’t been too challenging for families we spoke with.

“It’s been one full week of fun and priceless memories for some of the biggest baseball fans,” said Tammy Moore. “It’s been pretty good.”

Up to 61,000 people are expected in and around Truist Park for the big game Tuesday night. Cobb County DOT crews have staff on site monitoring traffic conditions and making adjustments.

Some fans traveled from another country for the game. Channel 2’s Michele Newell spoke to one person from Tokyo.

Much closer to home, fans showed up in style to watch their favorite players walk the Red Carpet.

“I’m loving the outfit here,” Moore said. “The glitz and glam.”

Outside of all the fun, Moore is just happy to continue the longstanding tradition of America’s pastime.

“I raised my son at Turner Field and now I’m raising this one at Truist, three generations. We’ve been here all week,” Moore said. pastime

