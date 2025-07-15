Baseball fans ‘stoked’ for All-Star festivities as Cobb officials eye safety, traffic

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Folks are descending to Atlanta, all for the love of the game to celebrate America’s pastime.

Meanwhile officials have been working together for months, even shadowing the All-Star Game in Texas last year to prepare for today as Atlanta welcomes people from all over the world.

“Oh, it’s just a fun time. It’s just great to be in this atmosphere‚" Victor Moreno told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

“Everybody’s a baseball fan, so you want to talk to everybody next to you,” Morgan Lenon said.

And while this weekend has been busy, Cobb County officials only expect the crowds to grow for the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

“You know, everybody’s just stoked to be there, and it’s usually, it is a good vibe,” Jody Davidson said.

Lenon added, “So you want to talk to everybody next to you, like, ‘Did you see this? Oh, this is going on tonight. You want to come down to this? Oh, we’re going there, you should come, too.’”

Cobb County officials said they expect 41,000 in the stadium and anywhere from 10,000 to possibly 20,000 outside the stadium in The Battery area and The Galleria area.

So Cobb County and others have worked to make sure the process runs smoothly, from security to trying to optimize traffic.

“We will have staff on site monitoring traffic conditions, making adjustments in real time, as well as traffic control crews that are able to be out, boots on the ground, and make modifications to the roadways as needed as we go,” said Drew Ressley, director of the Cobb Department of Transportation.

The idea is to make sure fans can focus on enjoying the events as America’s pastime calls Atlanta home for the week.

“I feel bad for the people who are going to have work tomorrow morning after coming out here tonight,” Maureen Barnett said.

