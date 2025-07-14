MLB Home Run Derby: Matt Olson went as a fan in 2000. Now, he’ll get to compete in it

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Truist Park will host the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night. Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson will be one of the eight players who will compete for the title.

Olson replaces his teammate Ronald Acuña Jr., who is sitting out due to back tightness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app f or alerts as news breaks]

The Gwinnett County native will not only get to rep his hometown team, but also complete a full circle moment. Olson sat in the stands 25 years ago when Turner Field hosted the 2000 MLB Home Run Derby.

“I was 6. So, I don’t have too clear a memory of it. But I remember us kind of being left field, second terrace... Actually, now I’m thinking that was probably upper deck," Olson told reporters after his All-Star Game roster announcement.

Olson watched that night as Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa pulled away from the pack, including Braves star Chipper Jones and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

“And I had all their posters on my walls and everything growing up. So to be able to watch them step on some balls at the Derby was cool,” he said.

Now, Olson will get his turn.

Since he joined the Braves in 2022, Olson has hit 134 home runs, the fifth most in the majors during that time. In 2023, Olson broke Andruw Jones’ Braves record for most home runs in a single season.

Olson leads his team with 17 home runs after the first half of the season. Here are the players he will be competing against:

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Brent Rooker, Sacramento A’s

James Wood, Washington Nationals

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby begins at 8 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group