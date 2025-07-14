MLB Home Run Derby pays tribute to past as players look forward to future

ATLANTA — It’s a signature event in Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities.

The American and National League players are getting ready for the Home Run Derby. What’s cool is they’re honoring the past. You see Number 19 35, Babe Ruth hit his 714 home run with the Boston Braves.

Nearly 40 years later, Hank Aaron broke Ruth’s record with his 715th home run in Atlanta.

And they’re honoring both. The National League Home Run Derby warm-up jerseys are all No. 44, honoring Aaron.

The American League will have the No. 3 warm-up jerseys as they honor Babe Ruth.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein had a chance to catch up with Ronald Acuña Jr., the All-Star with the Braves on Monday, who shared how cool it is to be an All-Star in his home city, playing for the home fans.

Acuña Jr. said he’s excited to play “in front of the best fans in baseball.”

“It’s really cool. I was just saying probably not anything I’ll fully appreciate until after I look back maybe down the road at some point,” said Matt Olson, who is playing in the Home Run Derby. “I feel like I’m appreciating it now but It’s one of those things you have to look back on.”

Acuña Jr. told Klein he wanted to participate in the Home Run Derby festivities tonight but his back was tightening up for the last few days so he’s going to give up his spot to Olson.

He thinks that Olson will get it done tonight and represent in front of the hometown fans.

