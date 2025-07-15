Official artist of MLB All-Star Game creates custom artwork for big game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There is an official artist for the MLB All-Star Game.

Charles Fazzino has been creating artwork for major events like the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the All-Star Game, and more for over two decades.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke with Fazzino at The Battery about what he created for All-Star Week.

“I’ve been working on hand-painted equipment. Limited edition three-dimensional artworks, as well as hand-painted baseballs. The program cover for the event and a home plate that is going to be used on the field for the ceremonial first pitch,” Fazzino said.

He said he worked on the designs for six months.

