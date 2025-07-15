MLB All-Star Game happening today. Here’s what you need to know.

COBB COUNTY, GA. — It’s just about time for some of baseball’s best to play ball at Truist Park in the MLB All-Star Game.

Tens of thousands of fans from across the country are flocking to metro Atlanta for Tuesday night’s big game.

Cobb County officials said they expect 41,000 in the stadium and anywhere from 10,000 to possibly 20,000 outside the stadium in The Battery area and The Galleria area.

When is the game?

First pitch for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

What will traffic be like?

Because up to 61,000 people are expected in and around Truist Park on Tuesday night, expect heavy traffic and major delays throughout the afternoon and evening.

“We will have staff on site monitoring traffic conditions, making adjustments in real time, as well as traffic control crews that are able to be out, boots on the ground, and make modifications to the roadways as needed as we go,” Drew Ressley, director of the Cobb Department of Transportation, told Channel 2 Action News.

Is it too late to get tickets?

Tickets are still available on reseller sites like Ticketmaster and StubHub. When Channel 2 Action News checked prices on Tuesday morning, prices ranged from $220 for standing room only all the way to $6,300 for sections behind home plate.

Who’s playing?

The teams are made up of players from both the American and National League teams nationwide and voted on by fans.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will take the field with longtime former Brave Freddie Freeman for the National League team.

Star Braves pitcher Chris Sale is one of the team’s starting pitchers and first baseman Matt Olson is also on the roster.

What other events are happening before the game?

The MLB All-Star Village opened up over the weekend for fans to have some fun, play some games and even see some MLB legends.

The fan village opens back up at 10 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre and stays open until 6 p.m., giving you plenty of time to get over to Truist Park.

What happened at the Home Run Derby?

What’s the All-Star Game without the annual Home Run Derby?

Sluggers from across the country tried hitting as many home runs as they could on Monday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was initially set to Rep the A, but chose to sit out over injury concerns, so teammate Matt Olson picked up the bat.

The hometown hero knocked 15 pitches out of the park after struggling through the first few. Sadly, it was just short of moving him past the first round. But Atlanta still got to their feet and gave Olson a standing ovation.

Oneil Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates tied the record for the longest homer hit during the Derby that didn’t happen at Coors Field at 513 feet.

But it was Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh who won the Home Run Derby, making him the first catcher in history to do so. Throughout the three rounds, Raleigh hit a total of 54 home runs.

