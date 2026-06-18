Dash camera shows PIT maneuver; vehicle with 4 children flipped over

AUSTELL, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a police chase that ended with a PIT maneuver. Four children were inside a jeep that flipped onto its side.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell says the mother has concerns about the tactics police used.

She requested the video that she shared with Channel 2 Action News to better understand what happened.

It starts near a message board that police say alerted drivers about a traffic safety checkpoint.

She said her husband made a U-turn right next to the sign because he thought there was a car accident.

When the police chase came to an end, officers discovered children trapped inside the Jeep after it flipped onto its side.

There were four children inside that police pulled out.

Their mother is questioning the tactics police used to stop the vehicle her husband was driving.

“Why would the officer think, like, the first thing is the PIT maneuver?” Denise Camacho said.

Dash camera video shows officers trying to stop Carlos Rubio for more than three minutes.

As the pursuit unfolded, other drivers pulled off the road to get out of the way.

Investigators say none of the four children were in a car seat as Rubio led officers on the chase.

It all started at a traffic safety checkpoint, where video appears to show Rubio making a U-turn to avoid police.

Another driver who also turned around stopped for officers, but investigators say Rubio did not.

Video shows him driving in and out of the police department entrance, activating his hazard lights at one point, yet never pulling over.

Even after reaching a dead end, investigators say he kept going.

“The actions that he took not stopping on the lawful traffic stop and proceeding the way he did put those kids at risk not us ending that pursuit,” Austell Capt. Tim Allen said.

Camacho said he didn’t stop because he’s had negative experiences with police in the past and planned to surrender in safe location.

He is facing charges, including three felonies.

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