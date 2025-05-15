Dance studio trailer stolen in April back with owner in Austell

AUSTELL, Ga. — A stolen dance studio trailer, filled with props, is back with its owner. Someone stole the trailer in April.

The owner of the dance studio told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell how her reporting helped reunite the owner with the trailer.

A man found the stolen trailer in another county, about 40 minutes from the dance studio. Lisa Pillow, who owns Lisa’s Dance Spot, said a report by Channel 2 Action News in April helped a man, who found the trailer, get it back to her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“How and who would come to the studio and steal a trailer,” Pillow said back in April.

In the more than a month since we last spoke to Pillow, she said she still doesn’t know who stole the trailer just days before a competition.

TRENDING STORIES:

But she’s glad somebody found it.

“I was just in shock, I really couldn’t comprehend what he was saying,” Pillow said.

As for what happened, a neighbor told the man who found the trailer that they might have seen a news story about the trailer on the news.

“It was not in front of any homes, just sitting there and he noticed the trailer did not have a tag or locks and he knew something was just off,” Pillow said. “He googled WSBTV and saw the interview and walked over to the trailer and he could tell you could still see the logo but it was covered with black paint.”

Inside, the man found Pillow’s contact information and returned the trailer.

“Everything is still inside the trailer, it’s unbelievable nothing was touched,” Pillow told Channel 2 Action News.

Pillow now has two trailers, including a brand new one, thanks to donations from the community and a dance studio in Cobb County.

Police said they don’t know who stole the trailer and Pillow said the investigation is closed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group