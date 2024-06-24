Cyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run on busy Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 56-year-old bike rider was seriously injured after being hit by a car on a busy Cobb County road late Saturday night.

An investigation determined that a 56-year-old Kennesaw man was riding a blue bike on Cobb Parkway towards Progressive Way when he was hit by a gray Toyota Tundra.

The cyclist was riding on the right side of the right lane when it was rear-ended by the Toyota, according to police. The crash caused the man to be projected before coming to a rest in the right turn lane on the 1500 block of Cobb Parkway.

Police said the Toyota left the area after the crash.

The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

