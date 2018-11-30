0 Crews prepare to remove plane wreckage from KSU campus

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are removing the wreckage of a plane that crashed on the campus of Kennesaw State University on Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of Campus Loop Road and Bartow Avenue around 7 p.m.

Two people who were inside the plane were taken to a local hospital.

They were alive and conscious at the time, authorities said.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer shows fire trucks arriving at the scene. The video shows the plane apparently crashed into a tree.

Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was at the scene Friday afternoon as crews were preparing to remove the plane from the campus.

Feds about to remove small plane that crash landed on KSU campus last night. Noon. pic.twitter.com/o1B3h5zAz5 — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) November 30, 2018

The four-seat plane crash-landed just outside the campus social sciences building, where there were some classes in session.

The crash site is a green space surrounded by tall trees.

The plane had taken off in Omaha, Nebraska, and was on its way to Charlie Brown Field in Fulton County.

A Cobb County Fire Department spokesman said “engine trouble” brought the plane down.

