COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Walton High School.
Viewers sent us several videos showing smoke pouring from the roof of the new construction part of the building.
Uh @wsbtv? Why is Walton High School in East Cobb on fire??? My friend just texted me this video! pic.twitter.com/7jsbI8Q6mg— Wendy Hsiao (@WWH0428) December 18, 2018
According to the superintendent of the construction project, a section of insulation caught fire. They are investigating to find out how it happened.
Fire crews arrived on scene just minutes after the fire started and were able to get it under control quickly.
There were no injuries and all remaining workers were evacuated from the area.
The school district sent Channel 2 the following statement about the fire:
“There was a construction fire at Walton High School in a part of the new construction where no students or staff are located. The fire has been extinguished, and there is no significant damage. Students and staff will return to classes Wednesday at one of the state’s highest performing schools.”
