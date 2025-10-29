The cost to remove boot from car could increase in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — The cost to remove a boot from a car in Marietta could soon increase, as city council members consider a proposal to raise the fee from $50.

The Marietta City Council is set to vote on the matter next month after a booting company has requested a fee increase. The council will consider raising the fee from $50 to $75.

“Right now it’s $50, and he’s requesting $100,” said Cheryl Richardson, a Marietta City Councilwoman, during a recent council meeting.

The booting company cited rising costs as the reason for the proposed change.

City official Kim Odom noted that although the requested $100 fee is below the state maximum, it is higher than fees in neighboring jurisdictions.

Marietta City Councilman Andre Sims suggested the compromise of setting the fee at $75 to remain competitive with other areas.

Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. mentioned that booting issues have decreased in the city, with fewer complaints from residents and visitors.

“We’ve had problems in the past, obviously, with booting situations. And we’ve had folks complain that they’ll never come to the city again because of booting and all that type of thing, but that’s calmed down,” he said.

The Marietta City Council will decide on the proposed fee increase next month, which could impact residents and visitors who face booting in the city.

