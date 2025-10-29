Massive tree knocks out power for hundreds in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people in Buckhead are without power on Wednesday evening, Georgia Power confirmed.

Channel 2 Action News viewers shared photos of a massive tree that fell, knocking down power lines and blocking West Paces Ferry Road.

Georgia Power says approximately 618 of its customers in the area do not have power.

There is not currently an estimated time for the tree to be cleared and power to be restored.

