Convicted felon back in jail after deadly shooting near The Battery in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon is back in jail after police say he shot and killed someone at an apartment complex near The Battery.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Cobb County Jail to learn more about what led to the shooting.

Police said a fight between Samir Bennett and Micah Bender on May 2 went from an argument to a deadly shooting at Westminster Square Apartments.

Video from a resident shows police rushing into the apartment complex shortly after neighbors heard gunfire.

It’s unclear what Bennett and Bender were arguing about, but some families told Newell it’s an uncommon crime for their neighborhood.

Court documents show Bennett allegedly fired multiple shots at Bender, leading to this death.

Investigators say Bennett was wanted on other crimes at the time of the murder.

“I thought I heard gunshots but I kind of disregarded it,” one neighbor said. “It stopped and then you heard rapid gunfire.”

The next thing they heard was a massive police response.

Neighbors said it was a surprise.

“To learn that there was a murder, or any type of violent crime, is a little shocking,” Adrianna Cook, a resident who was at the Braves game, told Channel 2 Action News. “I go to The Battery and I go to the Braves games, I walk my dogs here and I’ve never had any problems.”

But on Friday, the men‘s disagreement ended with Bender dead and Bennett in jail.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that Bennett, a convicted felon, was also wanted on other criminal charges when the shooting happened.

“Am I a little shocked? Yes,” Cook said. “Worried or scared? No.”

Another neighbor said they’d lived in the area for several years and “never had any problems, never had any gunshots, violence, anything like that.”

