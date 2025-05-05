‘American Idol’ recap: Metro Atlanta’s Slater Nalley advances to top 8

ATLANTA — The “American Idol” dream will live on for metro Atlanta’s Slater Nalley.

The Lovett High School senior advanced to the top eight during Sunday night’s episode on Channel 2.

Slater paid tribute to Reba McEntire as part of the “Ladies Night” theme.

The top eight will perform songs of the judges on Monday night.

The fans will then vote for the top six contestants while the judges will save another singer to complete the top seven.

Monday’s episode airs live at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

