Community gathers with family of Preston Fant for memorial service honoring fallen firefighter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Department presented the family of fallen Master Firefighter Preston Fant with honor and recognition for his service.

Fant was killed while working to not only put out a fire at a factory last week, but trying to save a team member working to do the same.

The 53-year-old served Fire Station 24 in Stone Mountain for 21 years.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the Truist Park memorial ceremony, where Fant’s wife and five children gathered together with firefighters, community leaders and friends to honor him.

“He said if I die doing what I love to do, then I have completed the task in my life, I’m successful,” Pastor Matt Perry said at the ceremony.

Fant was described by his comrades as aa man of faith and conviction and a courageous public servant.

Many of those in attendance were members of Fant’s large firefighting family from the DeKalk County Fire and Rescue Department, there to honor and remember their brother.

“He talked about his wife and children,” Capt. Jack Sosebee said, describing Fant at the memorial. “He loved people, plain and simple.”

With the ceremony at Truist Park over, Fant was taken to Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery to be laid to rest.

In addition to the memorial ceremony and procession to the burial grounds, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags in Georgia at half staff in honor of Fant on Thursday.

