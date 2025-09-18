Memorial service for firefighter killed in line of duty will be at Truist Park today

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A public memorial service for Preston Fant, a DeKalb County firefighter who died in the line of duty, will be held today at Truist Park in Cobb County.

Fant, a 21-year veteran firefighter, lost his life while rescuing a fellow firefighter during a warehouse fire nearly two weeks ago.

“He was the one who made sure everyone was safe, and he’s the one who lost his life,” said Paige Castillo, Fant’s sister-in-law.

The memorial service is open to the public, allowing the community to honor Fant’s commitment and sacrifice.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. The 1st Base Gate and the 3rd Base Gate will open around 12 p.m. before the visitation at 1 p.m.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. Seating will be from Lower-Level Sections 116-136. Today’s service will be streamed on WSB-TV news app and WSBTV.com.

Fant was not only dedicated to his job but also to his family, being a husband and father of five.

“He gave his life doing what he loved, but he loved his family so much,” Castillo added.

Castillo described Fant’s legacy as one of giving and being a good human being, always standing up for and taking care of others.

