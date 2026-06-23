Commissioners to discuss expansion of public transit services in metro Atlanta county

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Public transit options are spread out between multiple agencies in the metro Atlanta area.

While the City of Atlanta, and some of the nearby areas like DeKalb County, have MARTA, Cobb County has its own service, CobbLinc.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is looking at how to potentially expand the service to more parts of their communities.

According to commission documents, the Cobb County board is looking at how to expand CobbLinc to cover more areas in South Cobb County.

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The commission wants to provide more on-demand CobbLinc services in South Cobb.

As a result, the county is looking into expansion as well as conducting as study on completed service and fare equity for the proposed larger transit service.

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At Tuesday’s 7 p.m. commission meeting, the county board will vote on initiating a public hearing process and authorization of a 30-day public comment about the CobbLinc expansion analysis.

Map details from the proposed expansion show the new service area would grow to include extending to the area around Floyd Road, part of Old Powder Springs Road and the East West Connector.

SOUTH COBB - COBBLINC EXPANSION PROPOSAL MAP

County officials will also discuss, and potentially vote, on a pilot project to expand CobbLinc services to Acworth and Kennesaw.

If approved, the expansion pilot test would extend to the Cobb-Cherokee county line and over to Bells Ferry in the east and Part of Cobb Parkway in the west.

ACWORTH KENNESAW - COBBLINC EXPANSION PROPOSAL MAP

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