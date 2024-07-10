Cobb woman says ceiling collapsed on her while sleeping after complaints went unanswered

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County family’s ongoing battle with a severe water leak turned into a terrifying situation when the ceiling in their apartment collapsed, injuring a grandmother.

Sharell Garner and her grandmother, Tareba Perry, live at the 300 Riverside Apartments in Mableton. They have been dealing with a recurring water leak for some time, and their complaints to management have gone unanswered.

Describing the scene, Garner said, “Water everywhere. You can hear it leaking inside this room and this hallway.”

“I came from my room; there was water everywhere. I’m able to kick the water like this,” Perry added.

The situation escalated dramatically when the ceiling began to cave in while Garner was in bed.

