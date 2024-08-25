Cobb woman convicted after being found in possession of meth with intent to distribute

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County woman was convicted in front of a Cherokee County jury after she was found in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, officials say.

On Thursday, 45-year-old Jacquelyn Elaine Moravetz appeared before a Cherokee County jury who returned a guilty verdict within minutes after a two-day trial.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office became familiar with Moravetz after responding to a 911 call in June 2023. During an investigation at the home, deputies found illegal drugs, along with paraphernalia.

After a thorough search of the home, deputies found multiple bags of methamphetamine with a combined weight of nearly 28 grams throughout the home in Moravetz personal belongings, officials say.

The case was investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Visockis, with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Megan Hertel, Office of the District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit.

It is unclear when Moravetz’s sentencing will occur.

