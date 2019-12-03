Cobb police employee arrested at department headquarters on meth charge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County Police Department employee was arrested at police headquarters on possession of meth charges.
Records show that 38-year-old Angel Hall was arrested Monday afternoon by the Marietta Police Department.
Officers arrested Hall at 140 N. Marietta Parkway, where Cobb Police headquarters are located.
Cobb police have not commented on the arrest. A Channel 2 Action News source said the department has launched an internal administrative investigation and Hall has been placed on administrative leave.
Marietta police is handling the criminal investigation since it made the arrest.
Hall was booked into the county’s jail before being released later Monday on a $4,070 bond, records show.
