  • 2 teens found shot to death in car on Thanksgiving morning

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who killed two teens on Thanksgiving morning.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned that the teens were shot to death while in a car off New Orleans Way in a McDonough neighborhood. 

    Fernandes confirmed the victims were: 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson.  They were students at Eagles Landing High School. 

    Police told Fernandes that the two were dating and were in a relative's car that morning. 

    Posts on Facebook showed Fulmer was a popular athlete in the city. 

    We're talking to police right now about the murder investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories