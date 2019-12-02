HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who killed two teens on Thanksgiving morning.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned that the teens were shot to death while in a car off New Orleans Way in a McDonough neighborhood.
Fernandes confirmed the victims were: 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson. They were students at Eagles Landing High School.
Police told Fernandes that the two were dating and were in a relative's car that morning.
Posts on Facebook showed Fulmer was a popular athlete in the city.
We're talking to police right now about the murder investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
