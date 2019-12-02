Goodbye plastic bags, straws? Atlanta voting on possible single-use plastics ban

ATLANTA - Plastic straws, utensils and bags could soon all be banned in parts of Atlanta.
The Atlanta City Council is voting this afternoon to get rid of one-time use plastics from all city buildings. That includes Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Councilman Amir Farokhi is the key sponsor of the bill and told Huddleston there is a good chance the plastics ban will pass Monday. But not everyone is in favor of the push.
