    By: Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - Travelers might soon see fewer plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam at Atlanta's airport. 

    An Atlanta city councilman is proposing legislation that would ban single-use plastics at city owned buildings. That includes Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

    Ten other council members have co-sponsored the bill and Atlanta could follow in the foot steps of San Francisco. The city became the first to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles at its airport.

