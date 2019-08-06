ATLANTA - Travelers might soon see fewer plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam at Atlanta's airport.
An Atlanta city councilman is proposing legislation that would ban single-use plastics at city owned buildings. That includes Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 4: We're speaking with the councilman behind the push about when it could go into effect.
Ten other council members have co-sponsored the bill and Atlanta could follow in the foot steps of San Francisco. The city became the first to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles at its airport.
