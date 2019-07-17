Fulton County will soon ban single-use plastics

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The plastics many of us use every day are going away in some Fulton County buildings.
Plastic straws, plastic bags, food containers are just a few items we will no longer see in Fulton County facilities, or at least they won’t look the same.
Scientists are finding plastics in human beings.
“It’s a huge public health problem. It’s a problem for wildlife. It’s a problem for scenery,” Environment Georgia’s Jennette Gayer.
We'll explain the new plan to reduce plastics in local rivers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}