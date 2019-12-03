0 These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this December

ATLANTA - December may seem more like a month for time off and holiday celebrations than for job hunting, but it's actually one of the best months to find a job, according to GlassDoor.com.

If you're looking for a new job, these metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this December:

Wellstar

Hiring is usually strong in the health care field, and December is no exception. WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta is scheduled to open a new, state-of-the-art four-story emergency department in April and is looking to hire registered nurses with experience to work the night shift (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.).

The hospital will hold a hiring event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Kennestone Cancer Center's Calm Water Café, 320 Kennestone Hospital Blvd., Marietta. You'll be able to meet with hiring leaders and members of the hospital's talent acquisition team. RSVP online if you'd like to attend, but walk-ins are also welcome.

U.S. Census Bureau

The Census Bureau is hiring workers to help with the 2020 Census in Georgia counties including Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett. Pay varies by county, ranging from $16-$22 an hour, and includes office as well as census-taker positions. In addition to your pay, you'll also be reimbursed for mileage.

You can apply online, and the process should take about 30 minutes. If you have questions, call the Atlanta Regional Census Center at 470-889-6800.

MasTec Utility Services Group

MasTec's Utility Services Group will host a two-day utility infrastructure construction/telecom job fair to add to its ranks of employees in December. The hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 800 Sidney Marcus Blvd. NE, Atlanta.

Job openings include those for director of projects, field supervisor, permit coordinator, field surveyor and more. You'll be able to meet and interview with the company's hiring managers. RSVP to register and send your resume ahead of time, but walk-ins are also welcome.

This article was written by Mary Caldwell for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.