Cobb officers make arrest after more than $30,000 in checks and keys stolen from apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department says they have a suspect in custody after $30,000 in checks and keys were stolen from an apartment complex leasing office.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell how the accused thief got in.

Investigators say it wasn’t difficult for the suspect, Aaron Amos, to get inside Avonlea Creekside’s office. According to his arrest warrant, the back door to the gated community’s leasing office was left unlocked and he just walked in.

An employee at the complex told Newell that there’s more to the story.

The arrest warrant for Amos said he just walked into the office through an unlocked backdoor and started grabbing things from desk drawers.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Dillon James, a resident, said.

James and other residents who spoke with Channel 2 Action News said they had no idea someone had broken into the leasing office.

Investigators said he stole keys with apartment numbers on them, multiple checks totaling more than $30,000, a driver’s license and a set of car keys.

“I’m scared. I’m scared, upset,” James said. “Hopefully they find this guy.”

Police did find Amos and he is now in the Cobb County Jail, charged with first-degree burglary, a felony.

An apartment complex employee told Newell the stolen checks were processed before they were stolen and the stolen keys were for storage units for residents moving out.

“I honestly don’t know what to say,” James said of the news.

What remains unclear now is why residents were not notified and what security measures are being taken moving forward.

An apartment complex employee told Channel 2 Action News to speak with the corporate office for more information, and we’re waiting to hear back.

