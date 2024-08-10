Police searching for person responsible for a Dekalb County hit and run with cyclist victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On July 27, Samone Boss woke up without her husband by her side. Concerned, she gave him a call when an EMT picked up the phone.

“He said your husband was hit by a car and is in bad condition, and we need to take him to Grady Hospital,” Boss said.

When she arrived at the ICU, she found her husband had an assortment of injuries, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The uncertainty of his rehab, his rehabilitation, his speaking, his speech because he’s very articulate. he’s very smart all those thoughts go through your mind,” Boss said.

What Boss doesn’t understand is how someone could leave another human, bleeding on the street.

“I want to look this person in the eye and ask them how could you, even if it was an accident, hit someone and leave them?” she told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

TRENDING STORIES:

Samone’s husband is now out of the hospital and initial signs of therapy have shown positive signs, but Boss wants someone to be held accountable.

But finding that person hasn’t been easy. That day, the ambulance arrived on the scene, but the police never did. It wouldn’t be until the following day that police would canvas the area, but it was too late to recreate the incident.

“It’s just unfortunate. Because something did happen, and whoever did have information about it didn’t stick around enough to speak to authorities,” Bruce Hagen, attorney at Hagen Rosskopf, said. “The callousness that one human being could show to another by hitting somebody with their car and fleeing the scene, I don’t know how you change human nature.”

Hagen says bicyclists can protect themselves in three main ways.

Ride in a group. They can be witnesses to any crashes and help people out in times of need.

Have a camera on the bike. That way, you can record any incidents.

Get uninsured motorist insurance. That will follow you and provide protection in these types of crashes.

Boss wants more cameras to capture crashes like the one that involved her husband and for people to be more aware of who they are sharing the road with.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb officers make arrest after more than $30,000 in checks and keys were stolen from apartment

©2024 Cox Media Group