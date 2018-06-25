  • Cobb officer resigns, accused of assaulting mentally disabled woman

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County police officer accused of assaulting a mentally disabled woman during sex resigned Monday, officials confirmed. 

    Robert Lanier New remained in jail Monday a week after allegations surfaced he choked and slapped a woman, who has the mental capacity of a 10- to 14-year-old during sex and attempted to use her to solicit her 12-year-old niece for sex.

    Authorities said New was also the subject of an administrative investigation, also involving a woman.

    “We are investigating if he adhered to departmental policies,” Register said at a press conference last week. 

    New faces charges of felony aggravated assault-strangulation, criminal solicitation, computer pornography, and misdemeanor simple battery. 

