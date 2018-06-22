  • Cobb officer accused of assaulting woman was once a police chief

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY,Ga. - The Cobb County police officer accused of assaulting a woman with the mental capacity of a child could be losing his job.     

    Channel 2’s Chris Jose also learned the officer served as a police chief for nearly four years in another department.

    What we're learning about the officer's past, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    High ranking law enforcement sources tell Jose that Officer Robert New’s termination papers could be served at the Cobb County Jail next week. 

    New is accused of using a mentally disabled woman to solicit her 12-year-old niece for sex. 

    On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News was the first to report that a judge signed off on a second arrest warrant over allegations involving someone underage.

