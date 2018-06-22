Cobb officer accused of assaulting woman was once a police chief

COBB COUNTY,Ga. - The Cobb County police officer accused of assaulting a woman with the mental capacity of a child could be losing his job.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose also learned the officer served as a police chief for nearly four years in another department.
What we're learning about the officer's past, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
High ranking law enforcement sources tell Jose that Officer Robert New’s termination papers could be served at the Cobb County Jail next week.
New is accused of using a mentally disabled woman to solicit her 12-year-old niece for sex.
On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News was the first to report that a judge signed off on a second arrest warrant over allegations involving someone underage.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}