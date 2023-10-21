Cobb garden dedicated in honor of 9-year-old who was abducted, murdered in 1972

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An organization is dedicating a garden to a 9-year-old girl who was abducted, abused, and murdered in 1972.

Channel 2 Action News was at the new Debbie Lynn Randall Memorial Butterfly Garden in Cobb County when it was on Wednesday.

The founder of Girls Inc., which was created in Randall’s honor, says this garden is to celebrate her recently solved cold case.

Randall disappeared on Jan. 13, 1972, as she was walking back from a laundromat less than a block away from her home.

After thousands participated in the search, police found Randall’s body near Windy Hill Road and Powers Ferry Road 16 days later.

After 51 years, DNA evidence helped identify her killer as William Rose, who committed suicide in 1974, just two years after Randall’s murder.

Randall’s brother says this dedication touched him.

“Today when I walked down here and saw this what it really was it brought me to my knees i mean its just an honor to know that something like this came through the tragedy of my sister,” he said.

The garden was built in order to provide a safe space for girls.

