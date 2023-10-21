Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star named in lawsuit as butler claims he was assaulted on set

ATLANTA — A man who served as a butler during a season of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” has filed a lawsuit claiming that he was sexually assaulted during filming.

Marco Vega was hired as a butler at former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorina Medley’s Blue Stone Manor where the second season of the spinoff was filmed in 2021, according to PEOPLE.

“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” brings together cast members from other shows in the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Vega is credited as appearing in all seven episodes of the second season, which began airing on Peacock in June 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that Vega’s attorneys filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court against Bravo and its affiliates, including Warner Brothers Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media and Peacock TV LLC.

The lawsuit alleges that during filming, Vega was sexually assaulted by former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville.

It goes on to say that during one episode, Glanville became drunk, groped him and told him to “deliver [expletive]” to the other Housewives before revealing wine bottles shaped like genitalia, the lawsuit alleges.

TRENDING STORIES:

In another instance, Vega alleges that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks “slapped” him “on his buttocks.” The same night, Glanville is alleged to have ripped his “shirt off of him exposing his bare chest and torso.”

Neither Parks or Glanville is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Vega is suing for punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, costs, and disbursements of action, according to PEOPLE.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead inside her Gwinnett County home Police she could have been dead for a day before she was found.





©2023 Cox Media Group